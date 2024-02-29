Here is the censor report of Varun Tej's ‘Operation Valentine’

The much-anticipated aerial action thriller, "Operation Valentine," starring Mega Prince Varun Tej, is gearing up for its grand release tomorrow, fueling excitement among fans with sky-high expectations. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the film has garnered attention for its authentic portrayal of the Pulwama attack incident and the subsequent Balakot airstrike, offering a detailed narrative of the events.

"Operation Valentine" has received a U/A certificate, with a crisp runtime of 2 hours and 4 minutes (excluding title credits and commercials). The film promises to deliver adrenaline-pumping sequences, with key highlights including the interval, pre-climax, and emotionally charged climax.

One of the major attractions of the movie is expected to be the terrific background music and top-notch visual effects, all within the constraints of the budget. Varun Tej's intense portrayal of an Indian Air Force officer is anticipated to leave a lasting impression, satisfying audiences with a powerful performance.

With the film delving into the intense events surrounding the Pulwama attack and Balakot airstrike, "Operation Valentine" aims to provide an authentic and detailed perspective on the counter-attack by the Indian army. The movie's focus on realism and its depiction of high-stakes military operations are set to captivate viewers.

As the countdown concludes and the release date approaches, all eyes are on Varun Tej's comeback with "Operation Valentine," with the film poised to make a strong impact at the box office. Stay tuned for the exhilarating experience that awaits audiences as they witness the gripping tale unfold on the big screen.