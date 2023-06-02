Here is the spicy update of Mega duo’s ‘Bro’

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej starrer “Bro” is in the news again. Directed by Samuthirakani, the movie has Priya Prakash Varrier as the female lead.



As per the latest grapevine, a song shoot will take place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad from Monday onwards. The arrangements for the shoot are currently underway. “Bro” also stars Brahmanandam, Subbaraju, Rohini Molleti, Tanikella Bharani, and others in prominent roles. Produced by People Media Factory, the film features music by Thaman.