Live
- YS Viveka murder: CBI court adjourns hearing on YS Bhaskar Reddy's bail plea, asks CBI to file counter
- Hyderabad: Not all minorities vote for AIMIM, flays KTR
- Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his b'day; calls him ‘doyen of Indian cinema’
- OTT releases to watch for in June, 2023
- State government ignores Governor on Telangana Formation Day celebrations
- Eye drops slow nearsightedness progression in kids: Study
- A unique amalgamation of sport and fashion
- RTC drivers love their profession and work with commitment: Sajjanar
- ‘Neela Nannila’ is a lovely melody from “7:11 PM”
- This film will break boundaries that both ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’ haven’t done: Rana Daggubati
Here is the spicy update of Mega duo’s Bro
Highlights
Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej starrer “Bro” is in the news again. Directed by Samuthirakani, the movie has Priya Prakash Varrier as the female lead.
Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej starrer “Bro” is in the news again. Directed by Samuthirakani, the movie has Priya Prakash Varrier as the female lead.
As per the latest grapevine, a song shoot will take place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad from Monday onwards. The arrangements for the shoot are currently underway. “Bro” also stars Brahmanandam, Subbaraju, Rohini Molleti, Tanikella Bharani, and others in prominent roles. Produced by People Media Factory, the film features music by Thaman.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS