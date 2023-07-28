Live
- Millet Marvels launches an exclusive millet Restaurant at RGI Airport
- Man In Manipur Shooting The Viral Video Got Arrested
- Muharram 2023: History, Significance, Observation, Messages To Send And More About Islamic New Year
- Delhi Lieutenant Governor Ensures Peaceful Muharram Procession: Facilities Provided For Tazia Participants
- AP govt. announces Rs. 12 crore relief for Godavari flood affected areas
- Tragic Shooting Incident In Delhi's Dabri Area: Woman Fatally Shot, Suspect Found Dead
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on July 28, 2023
- ‘Bholaa Shankar’ trailer: Chiranjeevi’s once again proves he is king of entertainment
- CBI Takes Charge Of Thoubal District Sexual Violence Investigation In Manipur
- Floods hit Lankan villages
Here is the unseen childhood picture of Sai Dharam Tej and Pawan Kalyan
On the eve of ‘Bro’ theatrical release, Sai Dharam tej becomes nostalgic. He shared a rare and unseen picture with his mama, and co-star Pawan Kalyan....
On the eve of ‘Bro’ theatrical release, Sai Dharam tej becomes nostalgic. He shared a rare and unseen picture with his mama, and co-star Pawan Kalyan. The picture captured three decades ago where Sai is a toddler and Pawan Kalyan is a grown up teenager.
Along with the picture, Sai also shared a touching note in which he talks about dreams coming true. Calling the experience of working with Pawan Kalyan “a dream come true” and “a memory for life”, Sai went on to call Pawan his guru, his inspiration and a guiding light. “I am still the kid who is holding onto your hand,” Sai wrote in his note.
Sai then thanked Bro’s writer Trivikram Srinivas, director Samuthirakhani, producers TG Vishwaprasad and Vivek Kuchibotla of People Media Factory for their support and being there all through and believing in him and giving him this wonderful opportunity. The actor went on to thank all his 3 uncles – Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu and Pawan Kalyan, Mega fans and fans of all the heroes and cinema lovers for their unwavering support and love and for being the driving force behind his aspirations.