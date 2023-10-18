Here is the update of ‘Guntur Kaaram’ first single

Fans of Superstar Mahesh Babu are waiting for the updates of “Guntur Kaaram.” During the press meet of “Leo,” producer Naga Vamsi gave a crazy update about the first single of the film.

Naga Vamsi said, “We will announce the song’s release date on Dussehra. After the announcement, there won’t be much delay in the release. The works related to the song are almost completed. The song’s release will happen in this month itself.”

This news should brought a smile to the faces of fans now. Thaman is ready to show his magic once again with the “Guntur Kaaram” album. Directed by Trivikram, “Guntur Kaaram” is a family entertainer laced with action elements. Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the female leads. The movie releases on 12th January 2024.