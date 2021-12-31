High Voltage Party Song 'Saana Kastam' From Acharya Will Be Out On This Date

The New Year is going to be a great day for all the movie buffs. The makers of the upcoming movies in Tollywood and Bollywood are all set to surprise their fans by releasing new updates from their movies. Right from Nani's Ante Sundaraniki to Chiranjeevi's 'Bholaa Shankar', the social media is going to be filled with new treats! Even the makers of Chiru's Acharya movie also joined the bandwagon and announced that the lyrical video of the new song "Saana Kashtam…" will be unveiled!

Sharing the new poster of the song "Saana Kastam…", the makers also wrote, "Let's begin 2022 with the High Voltage Party Song #SaanaKastam Lyrical Video out on 3rd JAN at 4:05 PM #Acharya

#AcharyaOnFeb4th".

Chiranjeevi looked awesome in this poster and is seen in shaking his leg! He sported in a denim kurta and teamed it with a contrast trouser. The lyrical video will be out on 3rd January @ 4:05 PM.

Acharya movie is directed by Koratala Shiva and has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. This movie is produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Even Ram Charan Teja holds an important character 'Siddha' in this action entertainer. Pooja Hegde will be seen as his lady love portraying the character of Neelambari. Along with them even Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali and Tanikella Bharani are roped in to play important roles. Chiranjeevi essays the role of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer in Acharya movie.

Along with this movie, Chiru is also part of Meher Ramesh's Bholaa Shankar and Mohan Raja's God Father movie.