HIT 2 Box Office Day 3: Adivi Sesh's Movie Creating Sensation

Adivi Sesh has changed into a cop for his recently released film, HIT 2. The movie was released worldwide on 2nd December and enjoyed a successful weekend in theatres. HIT 2 minted around Rs 16 crore over the weekend after starting with about Rs 6 crore on 2nd December. Telugu star hero Nani produces the second movie in the HIT series.

On its 3rd day, the movie enjoyed a successful run. The film made Rs 6.5 crore (India net) on Day 1 but doubled that amount on Day 2, making the cash registers ring. According to the trade reports, HIT 2 had an even higher third day, with a total take of Rs 4.50 crore. So far, the total amount collected is Rs 16.25 crore. On Sunday, Telugu speakers made up 35.32 percent of the audience for HIT: The 2nd Case.