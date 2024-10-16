Horror Thriller C 202 Set for Release on October 25 with ‘A’ Certificate

The upcoming horror thriller C 202, produced under the Mighty Oak Pictures banner, is gearing up for a grand release on October 25. The film, directed by and starring Munna Kasi, recently completed its censor formalities and was awarded an "A" certificate, raising anticipation for its bold content and intense narrative.

C 202 features a talented ensemble cast, including Tanikella Bharani, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Satya Prakash, Shafi, Chitram Seenu, Y. Vijaya, and Archana in key roles. Sharon Rhea Fernandez stars as the leading lady alongside Munna Kasi.

The film’s trailers and posters have already generated excitement, highlighting stellar performances and impressive technical aspects, particularly its sound design and cinematography. With a unique storyline and gripping suspense, C 202 is expected to captivate audiences and stand out as a distinctive horror offering this year.

As the film prepares for its October 25 release, fans are eager to see how this spine-chilling thriller will unfold on the big screen.