Hot Rumour: Vijay gets 100 Cr for Telugu debut!

Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy with a couple of interesting films in Tamil. Very soon, he will be marking his debut in Telugu. Vamshi Paidipally is the film's director and Dil Raju is going to bankroll the film. Interestingly, Vijay is said to have quoted a remuneration of 100 Cr for the film and the rumor is trending viral on social media.

The reports say that Vijay has already received an advance amount of 10 Cr for the project. Vijay's market shot up after the success of Bigil and Master. The actor wants to release the film with Vamshi Paidipally in Tamil as well as Hindi languages.



The regular shoot commences next year. Vijay will do a film in Tamil before he starts working on a Telugu project. The makers are planning to release the film in the Summer in 2023. More details on the film will be out soon.

