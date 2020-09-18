How Much Did Amazon Prime Pay For Anushka's Nishabdham Digital Rights?

Bo now, it's no news that Anushka Shetty starrer 'Nishabdam' team has decided to release the movie via OTT. The latest talk in T town is about the price paid by the OTT platform to grab Anushka's Nishabdham digital rights. Can you take a guess? We hear that the movie has been sold for a whopping twenty crores to Amazon prime video.

The makers decided to give the theatrical release a miss owing to the uncertainty over opening up of theatres, says the team. The movie which has R. Madhavan in the lead role should have got released by this time but got postponed due to various reasons and the release was further held up due to Coronavirus.

Nishabdham director Hemanth Madhukar who issued a clarity about this stated that the movie would be released online and said that the date is yet to be finalised.

We feel that the audience has adapted themselves to the OTT platform, he added. As per the details we have, "Nishabdam' is likely be released on October 2, which happens to be Gandhi Jayanthi. The Anushka-Madhavan film will hit the OTT screens in five different languages-- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Anushka Shetty will be seen playing a deaf and mute girl in Nishabdham. The other actors in the cast are Subba Raju, Anjali, Shalini Pandey among others. We also hear that Anushka who is active on twitter nowadays is eager to watch famous actor Prabhas movies. It can be recalled that Prabhas was linked to Anushka on many occasions by the media stating that they were getting married, or they broke up, and so on. Anushka Shetty, Nishabdam, OTT platform, Radhe Shyam, Anushka, Nishabdham digital rights, Tollywood film industry, Telugu film industry, Tollywood, Tollywood film news, Tollywood film latest news

But the stars have denied these rumours on several platforms with composure. The actress had had also recently put up a poster of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer "Radhe Shyam' and had greeted the director conveying her good wishes, stating that she was eager to see the cinema.