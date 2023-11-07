Hrithik Shaurya first look on the occasion of his birthday

Hrithik Shaurya and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar are playing the lead roles in the movie 'Ashwadhama'. 'Hatah AksharaHatah Akshara' is the subtitle. Directed by Chandra Shekhar Azad Patibandla, this film is produced by Flicknine Studio. Wishing the hero on his birthday, the team of the film released the first look poster. Hrithik Shaurya started his career as a hero with the film 'VOTE'. He appeared as a soft boy in it and will be seen as a proper commercial hero in this film.

Speaking on this occasion, the director said, "This is a love and crime thriller set in a rural backdrop. It is being made with pure commercial elements. Varalakshmi Sarathakumar's role is different from the previous films. A surprising character will be seen in a role with a negative shade. It will be a good film for the hero. He will be elevated as a commercial hero. The whole team was fascinated by his action episodes. In the two schedules that have been held so far, we have shot key scenes and action scenes.

Actors:

Hrithik Shaurya

Varalakshmi Sarathakumar

Movie Srinu,

Temper Vamsi,

Manik Reddy,

Sathyakrishna,

Shaking Seshu,

Yogi Katri,

Patas Praveen and others

Technicians:

Camera: Shyam K Naidu

Art Director: Chinna

Music by: Prajwal Kumar

Lyrics: Teja

Stunts: Prithvi

Executive Producer: Ramakrishna Uppalapati

Choreography: Ishwar Penti

Publicity Designer : Omkar Kadiam

Costume Designer: Mahi Derangula

Production Manager: RV Ramakrishna

PRO: VR Madhu

Production: Flicknaa Films

Story - Words - Direction : Chandrasekhar Azad Patibandla