Just In
Hrithik Shaurya first look on the occasion of his birthday
Hrithik Shaurya and Varalakshmi Sarathakumar are playing the lead roles in the movie 'Ashwadhama'.
Hrithik Shaurya and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar are playing the lead roles in the movie 'Ashwadhama'. 'Hatah AksharaHatah Akshara' is the subtitle. Directed by Chandra Shekhar Azad Patibandla, this film is produced by Flicknine Studio. Wishing the hero on his birthday, the team of the film released the first look poster. Hrithik Shaurya started his career as a hero with the film 'VOTE'. He appeared as a soft boy in it and will be seen as a proper commercial hero in this film.
Speaking on this occasion, the director said, "This is a love and crime thriller set in a rural backdrop. It is being made with pure commercial elements. Varalakshmi Sarathakumar's role is different from the previous films. A surprising character will be seen in a role with a negative shade. It will be a good film for the hero. He will be elevated as a commercial hero. The whole team was fascinated by his action episodes. In the two schedules that have been held so far, we have shot key scenes and action scenes.
Actors:
Hrithik Shaurya
Varalakshmi Sarathakumar
Movie Srinu,
Temper Vamsi,
Manik Reddy,
Sathyakrishna,
Shaking Seshu,
Yogi Katri,
Patas Praveen and others
Technicians:
Camera: Shyam K Naidu
Art Director: Chinna
Music by: Prajwal Kumar
Lyrics: Teja
Stunts: Prithvi
Executive Producer: Ramakrishna Uppalapati
Choreography: Ishwar Penti
Publicity Designer : Omkar Kadiam
Costume Designer: Mahi Derangula
Production Manager: RV Ramakrishna
PRO: VR Madhu
Production: Flicknaa Films
Story - Words - Direction : Chandrasekhar Azad Patibandla