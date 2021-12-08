Huge promotional events for 'Acharya'

The expectations of Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie 'Acharya' are sky-high. The fans have been eagerly waiting to watch Megastar on the silver screens again.

Ram Charan who is producing the film is also playing a crucial role in the movie. As soon as 'RRR' gets released, Ram Charan will also devote himself to the promotions of Aacharya.

Also, Megastar Chiranjeevi is planning to have big promotional events for the new year as well. The makers are also planning to release a new promo of the film on December 31st as the new year surprise for the fans who have been eagerly waiting for the movie.

Kajal Agarwal is playing the female lead in which movie Pooja Hegde will be seen pairing up with Ram Charan in film.