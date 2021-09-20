  • Menu
Huge remuneration for Ram Charan!

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan
Mega Powerstar Ram Charan

Highlights

Ram Charan shot an interesting ad commercial for the streaming service recently in Hyderabad

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan turned the brand ambassador for the streaming service Disney+ Hotstar. Ram Charan shot an interesting ad commercial for the streaming service recently in Hyderabad. Ram Charan is happy to promote the new originals and web series.

Interestingly, there are multiple reports about the remuneration that Ram Charan received for this endorsement. Ram Charan usually does not endorses brands in an aggressive manner but he makes sure to come up with brands that add value to his career.

Going by the latest buzz in the film nagar, Ram Charan received an amount of 5 crores for this brand endorsement. The actor is extremely happy with the deal he received.

On the work front, Ram Charan is busy with the shoot of RRR and Acharya. Very soon, he will start a new film in the direction of Shankar.

