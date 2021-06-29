Huge Set for Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi Agerwal are playing the lead roles in the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Krish Jagarlamudi is the film's director. There are high expectations for this film. Interestingly, the film will feature a lot of pan-India actors.

We hear that director Krish is making sure to come up with high-end VFX in the film. There will be a lot of action sequences in the film and the film unit is planning to erect huge sets for the same.

The film unit already erected a special Charminar set for the film and they are now planning to erect the Agra fort set. A leading production designer is working on the project.

In the upcoming schedule, Bollywood actors Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez will also take part in the film. More details about the film will come out soon.