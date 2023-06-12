Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, Talasani Srinivas Yadav to open Asian Satyam Mall on this date

Asian Group is one of the leading film distribution companies in the Telugu film industry. They have a long-standing relationship with Icon Star Allu Arjun which is why they established Asian Satyam Mall in Ameerpet, Hyderabad. Allu Arjun, Asian Sunil Narang, Bharat Narang, Murli Mohan, and Sadanand Goud are the partners of Asian Satyam Mall.



Everything is set for the mall launch. There will be pooja on the 14th of June, which will be followed by the opening of the mall, cinemas, and food court on the 15th of June by Telangana’s Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Allu Arjun himself. All the partners of this project will also be present for the grand opening ceremony. A few other guests will also attend the inaugural ceremony apart from the partners.

The mall’s total area is 3 lakh square feet, including 3 floors for car parking. The mall will feature AAA food court on the third level and AAA CINEMAS on 4th level. The food court is a massive attraction with famous brands, including Haldiram’s, Kritunga, Pista House, and many more, over 30000 sqft. First Popeyes Chicken of Hyderabad is going to be another attraction.

Coming to AAA Cinemas, it will have 5 screens. Screen 1 is of 67ft height and has Barco laser projection with ATMOS sound. Screen 2 is an EPIQ Luxon screen with ATMOS SOUND. The rest of the screens have 4K projection, and all screens are equipped with Dolby 7.1 sound. AAA Cinemas is all set to offer a surreal experience for movie lovers in Hyderabad.