Hyderabad City short film director bags award

Hyderabad: Known for his social cause related short films and music videos, Hyderabad Director Dr Anand received best director award in all categories for his short film 'Praja Hakku' at Mentor and Mascot international film festival, held in New Delhi.

His other inspiring short film Anturaanithanam has won the best story and best actress award went to actress Sowmya Venu Gopal for Chiru Tej Singh. Anand thanked his producers N S Naik, Anupama Reddy, Hanmanthu Naik, Swathi Penugonda, Padma Kalapuram and entire cast and crew, and organisers Jitender and Vani Sharma and jury whoever loved his works and supported him. His latest music videos Rainbow and Amiga were screened which became center of attraction.