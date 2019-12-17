Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Hyderabad City short film director bags award

Hyderabad City short film director bags award
Highlights

Known for his social cause related short films and music videos, Hyderabad Director Dr Anand received best director award in all categories for his...

Hyderabad: Known for his social cause related short films and music videos, Hyderabad Director Dr Anand received best director award in all categories for his short film 'Praja Hakku' at Mentor and Mascot international film festival, held in New Delhi.

His other inspiring short film Anturaanithanam has won the best story and best actress award went to actress Sowmya Venu Gopal for Chiru Tej Singh. Anand thanked his producers N S Naik, Anupama Reddy, Hanmanthu Naik, Swathi Penugonda, Padma Kalapuram and entire cast and crew, and organisers Jitender and Vani Sharma and jury whoever loved his works and supported him. His latest music videos Rainbow and Amiga were screened which became center of attraction.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top