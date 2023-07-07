Live
Hyderabad: ‘Guntur Karam’ latest schedule to be kick-started today
Highlights
“Guntur Karam” shooting is progressing at a brisk pace. The unit recently wrapped a brief schedule and the next schedule will be commencing from...
“Guntur Karam” shooting is progressing at a brisk pace. The unit recently wrapped a brief schedule and the next schedule will be commencing from today. The team will be filming a heavy action sequence in the BHEL area of Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu will be taking part in this schedule with the rest of the main cast. This Trivikram directorial is up for release during the coming Sankranthi season and the expectations are huge on this film which will have Thaman music.
