Hyderabad: Jr NTR to Attend India Vs Newzealand Match Today
IND vs NZ: It is reported that Jr. NTR met with team India's cricket players yesterday before India's ODI match against New Zealand today in Hyderabad. According to the latest sources of information, NTR plans to watch today's ODI match between India and New Zealand. He will present at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad to see the game live.

NTR and his family are anticipated to attend the game scheduled to be held today. However, Tarak's team hasn't issued an official statement regarding the matter. Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzi Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, and Shubhman Gill, all of whom play for Team India, were among those NTR met with yesterday.

