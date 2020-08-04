Hyderabad: Tollywood comedian Pruthvi Raj falls sick, to remain in quarantine

Tollywood comedian Pruthvi Raj fell sick on Monday and shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. It is learned that the actor has been suffering from high fever for the past 10 days and admitted to hospital after his condition worsened.

In a video released by the actor from the hospital bed, he said that the doctors performed coronavirus tests, CT-scan and other tests. The results once turned negative and later positive, he added.

"With no confirmation on the results, the doctors asked to remain in 15-day isolation period," the actor said hoping that he recovers soon and return home with the blessings of the lord and fans.

Pruthvi Raj who entertained the audience as actor and comedian later entered into politics in Andhra Pradesh. He served in a vital post in TTD and later resigned. Since then, the actor stayed away from politics.

The actor is appeared to have been suffering from respiratory issues as he was seen struggling to breathe in the video.



