I hope I'll keep up the expectations with 'Spirit:' Sandeep Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga became a huge sensation with his first film "Arjun Reddy," the movie which broke several stereotypes in Telugu mainstream cinema. The film received a unanimous response from the audience. Later the Telugu director went on to remake the film in Hindi as "Kabir Singh" which also was a blockbuster.



During his latest interview, the director said that he hopes to live up to the expectations of fans and audiences with Prabhas starrer "Spirit." He confirmed that Spirit would be the 25th film of the Pan Indian star.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga added that it is pretty common for audiences to have expectations about a Prabhas film and expressed his confidence that he will make a good film. Apart from "Spirit," Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Animal," starring Ranbir Kapoor, is slated for a grand release on 11th August 2023.