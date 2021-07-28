"I was scared to work with him," says Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya Jaiswal is one of the struggling actresses in the industry who has been trying to prove her mettle from a long time of 7 years.



The stunning actress is now working with Nandamuri Balakrishna for his upcoming film, 'Akhanda' which is being directed by Boyapati Srinu. On an interesting note, Pragya Jaiswal revealed that she was initially scared about doing a film with Balayya.



In a recent interview, Pragya said, "I was initially scared to work with Balakrishna as I had heard a lot of stories about him. But the stories I heard are completely different from reality and are misleading,"



Pragya further added that she realized Balakrishna is a chilled-out, easy-going and full-of-energy person.

