"I will never step into Bigg Boss house," says Vishnu Priya

The season 5 of Bigg Boss is currently going on and the housemates are all set to enter the third week in a couple of days.



Just like all the seasons, the makers have kept the names of the contestants under the wraps but so many speculations came out that Vishnu Priya will be one of the contestants of Bigg Boss season 5 but she is nowhere to be seen in the final list of contestants. On this note, recently while talking with media, Vishnu Priya has given a clarification. She said that she is not at all interested in the show and she will never step into the Bigg Boss house. However, Vishnu Priya hasn't revealed any reasons behind her decision of not participating in the happening show.



She also claimed that she is friends with Shanmukh Jaswanth who is currently in the Bigg Boss house.