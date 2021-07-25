‘Ikshu’ team thanks audience

Ram Agnivesh as debutant, a film titled "Ikshu" was in post production stage. Rajeev Kanakala, Kalakeya Prabhakar, Chitram Sreenu, Chammak Chandra, Rachcha Ravi, Chintu, Ritu, Rekha Nirosha, Captain Chowdhury, Rishika are the remaining cast.

Hanumanthurao Naidu and Dr Gautam Naidu is bankrolling the film under the banner of Padmaja Film Factory. Rishika is directing the film. Recently, the film's trailer was released and getting huge applause in Social media platforms. Film unit thanks audience for making their promo successful.



Filmmaker Hanumantha Naidu says, "The first look and NTR dialogue that we released on NTR's Jayanti Day in the past has received a very good response from the audience. Also the response to the promo we have released in five languages has been amazing. We are preparing to release this dream project "Ikshu" in five languages."

Director Rishika said, "Many people helped without seeing that the lady is the director. Hero Ram Agnivesh portrayed the character very well. Some of the scenes in our film were well received by the audience."