Insights into Rashmika's de-glam role for Pushpa

Tollywood: Rashmika Mandanna who has become one of the most happening heroines in Tollywood is currently busy with some High budget films including stylish star Allu Arjun's upcoming Pan Indian movie Pushpa.

Sukumar is helming this project and the rumours are rife that Rashmika is going to appear in a never seen before kind of role in this film. Now, an interesting update about her role is doing rounds on the internet. Observing Rashmika's pictures from the movie sets, it seems like the 'Dear Comrade' actress is going to play a deglamourous role in this film. Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly going to play a middle-class girl role in this film.

It seems like the movie is going to revolve around the smuggling of Red Sandalwood. DSP is scoring music for this film and Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling this project.