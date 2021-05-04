Interesting title in consideration for #SSMB28

Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to join hands with his Athadu and Khaleja director Trivikram Srinivas after a long time and the fans can't be more excited about this project.

Recently, an interesting rumor about the movie came out that Mahesh Babu is going to play the role of a RAW agent in the film and increased the expectations on the film. Now, an interesting title is reportedly in consideration for the film. According to the buzz, Trivikram is considering 'Pardhu' as the title of the film. For the uninitiated, 'Pardhu' is the name of Mahesh Babu's character in Athadu movie which marked the first outing of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram.

The movie became a Cult hit in Tollywood. So, it seems like Trivikram wants to keep it as the title of the film. If this is true, then we can say that the title itself will bring good buzz around the film.