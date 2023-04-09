‘Iphone’ song from ‘Ramabanam’ impresses peppy number lovers

Gopichand will be next seen in the film "Ramabanam," directed by Sriwass. With "Lakshyam" and "Loukyam," the actor-director duo already scored two massive hits. The recently released title glimpse video and posters caught the attention of movie buffs. "Ramabanam" marks the 30th film of Gopichand.

The makers have now released the first single from the film. Titled "iPhone," the song is a peppy dance number. Ram Miryala and Mohana Bhogaraju's energetic rendition made the song vibrant. The Macho actor looked dapper in different costumes, while the female lead, Dimple Hayathi, looked scorching hot. Music composer Mickey J Meyer's fast beats are impressive.

Jagapathi Babu and Khushbu play Gopichand's brother and sister-in-law in the film. Sachin Khedekar, Nasser, Ali, Raja Ravindra, and Vennela Kishore play pivotal roles. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and co-produced by Vivek Kuchibotla under the People Media Factory banner, the film releases on

May 5, 2023.