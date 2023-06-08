  • Menu
Is Megha Akash getting married?

Actress Megha Akash
Actress Megha Akash

Actress Megha Akash, who recently appeared in the direct-to-OTT movie “Boo,” is rumoured to be getting married soon to the son of a noted politician, according to social media buzz

Actress Megha Akash, who recently appeared in the direct-to-OTT movie “Boo,” is rumoured to be getting married soon to the son of a noted politician, according to social media buzz. However, the “Ravanasura” actress has neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, so we’ll have to wait to find out more.

Megha Akash will be seen next in the Telugu movie “Manu Charitra,” which is scheduled to release in theaters on June 23, 2023.

