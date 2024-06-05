Is Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala? Viral photo suggests so

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's dating rumors reignite as a viral photo of their European vacation surfaces, sparking interest in their relationship.

Actors Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have found themselves in the spotlight, not for their cinematic endeavours but for their rumoured relationship.

Naga Chaitanya, the talented Telugu actor, has been a topic of discussion ever since his high-profile divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Despite the public nature of their breakup, Chaitanya has focused intensely on his film career. His upcoming movie, ‘Thandel,’ directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is highly anticipated by fans who are eager to see him back on the big screen.

Recently, a photo of Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala enjoying a wine-tasting session in Europe has gone viral on social media. This image, shared by a Reddit user, has reignited rumors about their relationship. The caption, "A few days ago, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita were seen at a wine tasting in Europe," coupled with comments about their long-term connection, has added fuel to the speculation.









This isn’t the first time such rumours have surfaced. In the past, similar images of the duo in Europe had stirred up discussions about their relationship. However, neither Chaitanya nor Sobhita has publicly confirmed or denied these rumors.

In a recent interview with GQ India, Sobhita was asked if she was in love. Her response was both intelligent and intriguing: "I am always in love. Love works like fuel. I know it is a necessity and a luxury too."

Sobhita Dhulipala, known for her stellar performances in the ‘Made in Heaven’ web series on Prime Video, has become a household name. She has captivated audiences with her bold roles in various web series and movies. Notably, she has been part of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan,’ appearing in both parts of the epic film. Her recent project, ‘Monkey Man,’ has also received considerable attention. Upcoming, she has a movie titled ‘Sitara’ which promises to showcase her versatile acting skills once again.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, has been searching for a significant hit. With ‘Thandel,’ fans are hopeful that he will reclaim his position as a leading star in Telugu cinema.