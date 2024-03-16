Is Pooja Hegde Replacing Samantha in Nandini Reddy's Movie?

There's a casting shakeup brewing in Tollywood! Actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Pooja Hegde might be swapping places in an upcoming Telugu film directed by Nandini Reddy.

According to reports, Samantha was originally chosen to play the lead role opposite actor Sidhu Jonnalagadda. However, her extended break from acting has put the project on hold. To keep things moving, the filmmakers are now considering Pooja Hegde as a replacement.

This could be a great opportunity for Pooja Hegde. Fans haven't seen her deliver a big Telugu hit in a while, and they're hoping that starring in a Nandini Reddy film will be a career boost. Nandini Reddy is known for directing successful films like ‘Oh Baby,’ which starred Samantha herself. So, a collaboration between Pooja Hegde and Nandini Reddy could be just what the actress needs to reclaim her top actress status.

On the other hand, some fans have criticised Pooja Hegde's recent film choices, suggesting she might be accepting too many roles that don't suit her strengths. Whether this upcoming film with Nandini Reddy is the perfect fit remains to be seen.

Regardless, Pooja Hegde has something to keep her busy in the meantime. Her Bollywood movie 'Deva,' directed by Rosshan Andrews, is slated for release on October 11, 2024. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kubbra Sait.