Is Rashmika Going To Bollywood?

Rashmika Mandanna is a household name in the South Indian film industry. After wooing the Sandalwood audience in Kannada movies, the actress moved to Tollywood and never once looked back after delivering back to back hits in Telugu. She's now the most sought after actress in Tollywood right now as offers have come knocking at her door. She's been flooded with offers to play female lead opposite all the top Telugu heroes. She will next be seen opposite Mahesh in Sarileru Neekevvaru which will hit theatres around Sankranthi.

Rashmika is currently shooting in Italy's Positano where Hrithik's latest release War too was shot. In between breaks, Bheeshma's lead pair Rashmika and Nithiin decided to groove to a song from the Bollywood Greek God's movie. Rashmika shared the video of her song on social media which went viral and also reached Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. The actor took to Twitter to congratulate Rashmika and Nithiin on their dance steps to his song and also wished Bheeshma crew the very best. The unit is thrilled to have for publicity from an actor of his stature in Bollywood. Rashmika too thanked Hrithik for his kind words. Bheeshma is expected to release sometime in February. Now that Bollywood actors have started taking notice of Rashmika, we wonder if she will soon get calls from Hindi filmmakers. With her talent, Rashmika will undoubtedly rule the Bollywood industry too if she lands a role in a Hindi movie. Let's see if 2020 will give the actress any surprises.