Is ‘Thaggede le’ Bunny’s swear word in “Pushpa”!

Allu Arjun's 'Thaggede Le' line at Chavu Kaburu Challag pre-release event has raised the expectations bar on Pushpa. Instantly, the word 'Thaggede Le' got trended.

And inside buzz is that Bunny uttered this "Thaggede Le" for a reason. This happens to be the swear word of Allu Arjun in the film. The character Pushpa Raj who is a lorry driver, often utters the word in the film.

Sukumar is said to have worked out a mass cult film with Bunny. This film is expected to stand out in Allu Arjun and Sukumar's career after their blockbusters 'Arya' and 'Arya 2'.

Set against the Seshachalam forest, the film revolves around red-sandal smuggling and it is a Sukumar-mark revenge story.

Rashmika will be seen as female lead in the film. The film will be released on 13th August in 5 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam besides Telugu.