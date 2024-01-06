I've always been passionate about directing: Vijay Binny

King Nagarjuna Akkineni is coming this Sankranti with a wholesome entertainer 'Naa Saami Ranga'. Famous choreographer Vijay Binny is being introduced as a director with this film. The impressive promotional content released by the team created huge buzz on film. Srinivasa Chitturi is producing this movie with high budget on Srinivasa Silver Screen. Ahead of film’s release on January 14th, director Vijay Binni shared the features of the film.

How did you transition from being a choreographer to a director?

I initially aspired to become a director when I entered the industry. However, after working on the film "Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana," I found success as a choreographer due to my grasp over song sequences.

Directing a big star like Nagarjuna for your first film, was it challenging?



I've previously worked on songs featuring Nagarjuna, which was a delightful experience. Directing my first film with Nagarjuna was an honor, and we had a great time working on this project.

Did handling both choreography and direction create any pressure?



Not really. I've always been passionate about directing. Choreography, in a way, involves storytelling through songs and montages. When the opportunity to direct arose, I embraced it without encountering any major challenges.

How did you come onboard this project?



Initially, I pitched the idea of doing a film with Nagarjuna. He shared a story and encouraged me to direct this project. I adapted the story to suit my style, aiming to present Nagarjuna in a unique light, highlighting his vintage aura.

Can you share insights into the roles of Allari Naresh and Raj Tarun in the film?



The movie revolves around friendship, and Naresh's character holds immense admiration for Nagarjuna. Bringing Raj Tarun onboard complemented the dynamic, adding another dimension to the story. The film intertwines their narratives, showcasing their unique connections.

Working with Keeravani for your directorial debut, how was the experience?



He is incredibly supportive. Despite being a new director, he treated me with respect and collaborated seamlessly. Our music sessions were insightful, and his support was invaluable in crafting the film's music.

What's the essence of the movie's background and themes?



The movie encapsulates elements of friendship, a heartfelt love story, and profound emotions. It's set against the backdrop of the '80s-'90s era, highlighting those particular dynamics.

Whose idea was it to title the movie 'Naa Saami Ranga'?



'Naa Saami Ranga' is derived from a popular song in ANR's movie. It was a collective decision that resonated well for the film.

Did you feel pressured to work swiftly on this film?



This film aligned perfectly with my dream of directing. I dedicated myself to realizing this dream and focused on delivering my best. While it was a commercial venture, I aimed to infuse it with my unique style, which I believe the audience will appreciate.