Jaanavule, the second single from Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej’s Bro, is a visually delightful, memorable duet

People Media Factory, one of the leading production houses in Telugu cinema, is joining hands with ZEE Studios for Pawan Kalyan-Sai Dharam Tej’s Bro, written and directed by Samuthirakani. Trivikram pens the screenplay, dialogues for the film that hits screens on July 28.

After the encouraging responses for the posters, promos the teaser and the first single My Dear Markandeya, the second song from Bro, Jaanavule, was launched today. S Thaman composes the music for the film. The composer himself has crooned for the number with K Pranati while Kasarla Shyam pens the lyrics.

Jaanavule, the second single is filmed on Sai Dharam Tej and his on-screen love interest Ketika Sharma. The number is a dream sequence shot across scenic locales with fine dance moves choreographed by Bhanu. While it is a duet, the song also has a catchy musical hook with impressive interludes, chorus segments.

“Jaanavule nerajaanavule.. Na jaan nuvvule jaanavule..Vaanivile alivenivile… Na moon nuvvule jaanavule..,” the song takes off, with the protagonist showcasing his liking for his lady love. The Telugu lyrics coupled with liberal use of English lines lend it a trendy, vibrant exterior.

With the cinematographer leaving no stone unturned to capture the lead pair’s chemistry and the beauty of the stunning locations, the song has a pleasant, feel-good vibe and is likely to grow on you over multiple hearings. The eye-catchy costumes, the screen presence of Sai Dharam Tej, Ketika and their ease with dance moves are an asset to the number.

The pleasing rendition is aided by the unique orchestration. The first single from the film My Dear Markandeya, sung by Revanth and Snigdha Sharma, starring Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej and Urvashi Rautela, is a big hit with music buffs, registering 11 million views on Youtube alone.

While Pawan Kalyan plays the titular character (Bro), Sai Dharam is cast as Mark a.k.a Markandeyulu. The post-production formalities are progressing at a brisk pace. Ketika Sharma, Priya Prakash Varrier, Samuthirakani, Rohini, Rajeswari Nair, Raja, Tanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, Prudhvi Raj, Narra Srinu, Yuva Lakshmi, Devika, Ali Reza and Surya Srinivas play other key roles. Sujith Vaasudev cranks the camera.