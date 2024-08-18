Jabardasth Sudheer's Boss Eh from G.O.A.T Is a Must-Listen

The upcoming film G.O.A.T, starring Jabardasth fame Sudheer Anand and produced by Mogulla Chandrashekar Reddy under the banners Mahateja Creations and Jaishnav Productions, is generating buzz with its music. The movie, featuring Divya Bharathi as the heroine, is currently in production, and the recently released lyrical video ‘Ayyo Papam’ has already become a chartbuster.

Today, the film introduced its hero through the song ‘Boss Eh’, a high-energy number penned by acclaimed lyricist Kasarla Shyam and composed by Leon James. The song, which explores the hero’s character, was sung by Deepak Blue, known for his recent title track of Pushpa 2. Deepak Blue also provided the vocals for ‘Boss Eh’, while Sudheer stars in the music video. Choreographer Jeethu Master designed the dance routines, adding to the song’s appeal with its catchy lyrics and vibrant beats.

The producer revealed that the film has completed eighty percent of the shooting. Most of the talkie portions are finished, with only action sequences and two more songs pending. The team is dedicated to ensuring G.O.A.T stands out, with high technical standards.



