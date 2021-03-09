Jagapathi Babu - Boyapati - Balakrishna -- Once More

Versatile star actor Jagapathi Babu has marked his second innings with the film Legend. The film starring Balakrishna is a turning point in the actor's career. There is no looking back for Jagapathi Babu after he turned into a supporting actor. Interestingly, the combination is getting on to the floors soon.

As per the reports, Boyapati decided to get Jaggu Bhai on board again for his current film with Balakrishna. Boyapati Srinu has offered a key role for Jagapathi Babu. The actor will be seen in a positive role, as Balakrishna's friend in the film. Srikanth is playing the villain in the movie.

Pragya Jaiswal and Poorna are playing the leading ladies in the film. Naveen Chandra is also playing a crucial role in the film. Miryala Ravinder Reddy produces the film under Dwarka Creations. SS Thaman will be composing the music for #BB3.

The film's title announcement will be out soon. Stay tuned to us!