Jagapati Babu not happy with LEGEND

Jagapathi Babu is one of the senior actors in the film industry. After having a successful career as an actor in films, he turned into a character artist in 2014 with the film Legend. It is Boyapati Srinu who directed the film.



After the film's success, there was no looking back for Jagapathi Babu again in Tollywood. In a recent interview, Jagapathi Babu made some shocking comments on the film's director and actor.



Apparently, Jaggu Bhai was not happy with the way his character was designed and executed. He expressed his frustration over showing him badly in the action sequences. Jagapathi Babu said that he did not expect that it would end up like that.



"I will be more careful about what I choose from now. I will do only if I like it from now onwards," said the actor who is deeply disappointed.

