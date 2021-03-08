Jathi Ratnalu Movie Censor Review

Naveen Polishetty, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Priyadarshi are playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film Jathi Ratnalu. The interesting film is gearing up for a grand release soon. The censor talk of the movie is doing rounds on the internet, and as per the same, the film is a sure-shot blockbuster.

According to the Jathi Ratnalu Censor Talk that is trending on the internet, it is an out-and-out hilarious entertainer from the word go. Going by Censor and inside talk, it looks like the team has a sure-shot winner in their hands. The film unit is extremely confident about the success.

Faria Abdullah is making her debut as a heroine with the movie. KV Anudeep who earlier directed Pitta Goda is the film's director. Nag Ashwin is producing the movie. The film's trailer impressed everyone already.

The film is releasing on the coming Friday.