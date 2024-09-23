‘Jewel Thief- Beware of Burglar’completes censor process, gets U/A

The much-anticipated suspense thriller Jewel Thief – Beware of Burglar, starring Krishna Sai and Meenakshi Jaiswal, is set for release after successfully completing its censor process. Directed by PS Narayana and produced by Mallela Prabhakar under the Sri Vishnu Global Media banner, the film has been awarded a U/A certificate by the censor board, indicating it's suitable for a broad audience.





Featuring a stellar ensemble of senior actors, including Prema, Ajay, 30 Years Prithvi, Siva Reddy, Shravanthi, and Swetha Reddy, Jewel Thief is poised to captivate audiences with its thrilling plot and action-packed sequences.



On the occasion of the censor clearance, actor 30 Years Prithvi expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am thankful to the censor board members for issuing the U/A certificate. Krishna Sai’s action scenes in Jewel Thief will be well-received by the audience. My role in the movie is also quite impressive, and I’m confident it will be a super hit.”

Lead actor Krishna Sai also shared his excitement, saying, “The praise from the censor board has raised expectations for the film. Jewel Thief is a suspense thriller that will resonate with today’s generation. MM Sreelekha’s music is outstanding, and it has been an honor to work alongside veteran actress Prema.”

With its strong cast, gripping storyline, and stellar music, Jewel Thief – Beware of Burglar is expected to make a significant impact when it hits theaters soon.