‘Jithender Reddy’ gears up for Nov 8 release
Rakesh Varre is all set to headline the upcoming action-packed drama Jithender Reddy, which will release on November 8.
Rakesh Varre is all set to headline the upcoming action-packed drama Jithender Reddy, which will release on November 8. Directed by Virinchi Varma, known for his work in Uyyala Jampala and Majnu, the film is based on real-life events that took place in Jagityal during the 1980s. Produced by Muduganti Ravinder Reddy under Muduganti Creations, the movie has already garnered significant attention.
The promotional content, including the trailer, teaser, and songs, has impressed viewers, with the trailer crossing over a million views. The film’s storyline revolves around Jithender Reddy, a man who fought against Naxalites for public issues from his college days and later ventured into politics. A glimpse from the trailer shows Jithender engaging with a senior political leader, believed to be the chief minister of that time.
The anticipation for Jithender Reddy is high, with industry experts confident about its success at the box office. The film also stars Vaishali Raj, Riya Suman, Subbaraju, and Ravi Prakash in significant roles, adding further appeal to this gripping drama.