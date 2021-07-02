Jr NTR begins prep work for EMK show

Young Tiger Jr NTR is currently busy with the shoot of RRR. After wrapping up the film, the actor will start working on a new film in Koratala Siva's direction. Meanwhile, we learned that Jr NTR is also getting busy with the prep work of his upcoming TV show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu is the revamped version of the Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu TV show. Earlier, Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted the show for Star MAA. Now, Jr NTR will host the show for Gemini TV.

Already, Jr NTR hosted the Bigg Boss TV show for Star MAA and this will be his second TV show.

The look test is currently underway and the organizers are planning to release the promo of the TV show soon. The complete details of the TV show will come out soon.

