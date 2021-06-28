Jr NTR begins work for TV show!

Jr NTR already made his debut on the TV space with the TV show Bigg Boss. The star actor is currently working on his second TV show for TV. Titled Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu, the show's workers are currently in the final leg of pre-production.

The latest reports reveal us that Tarak is taking part in the look tests for the TV show. The organizers wanted to begin the show early but it was postponed due to the pandemic. The show organizers will be planning to begin the auditions for the TV show in a few days.

Sun Network has bagged the rights of the TV show and Gemini TV will be telecasting the same soon. The first season of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu is going to kick-start soon.

More details about the TV show will come out soon