Jr NTR blames Rajamouli for delay

On the occasion of Ram charan's birthday today, the makers of RRR decided to release a special surprise video on social media.

On the occasion of Ram charan's birthday today, the makers of RRR decided to release a special surprise video on social media. Jr NTR took to his Twitter profile last night and informed everyone, to which Charan also expressed the happiness. The video was supposed to get released today morning at 10 am but the makers postponed it.

According to the latest reports, the video will be out at 4 pm today.

Talking about the same, Jr NTR said, "Sorry brother @AlwaysRamCharan. I sent your gift to Jakkanna @ssrajamouli last night for his opinion. Being Rajamouli, you know how it goes. Small delay." to which Ram Charan replied, "What!! You sent it to HIM!!?? Will I get it today??"





Finally, team RRR confirmed the time saying, "#BheemforRamaraju - At 4 PM Today! Stay tuned."

