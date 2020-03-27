Jr NTR blames Rajamouli for delay

On the occasion of Ram charan's birthday today, the makers of RRR decided to release a special surprise video on social media. Jr NTR took to his Twitter profile last night and informed everyone, to which Charan also expressed the happiness. The video was supposed to get released today morning at 10 am but the makers postponed it.

According to the latest reports, the video will be out at 4 pm today.

Talking about the same, Jr NTR said, "Sorry brother @AlwaysRamCharan. I sent your gift to Jakkanna @ssrajamouli last night for his opinion. Being Rajamouli, you know how it goes. Small delay." to which Ram Charan replied, "What!! You sent it to HIM!!?? Will I get it today??"





Yes bro @AlwaysRamCharan 😀 . Just checked with Jakkana @ssrajamouli . He's saying 4pm for sure 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/3hk0PLedOw — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 27, 2020





Bro @AlwaysRamCharan, I wish I could've celebrated your birthday under better circumstances. But since we're under a lockdown & because staying home is important,I'm giving you a digital surprise at 10am tomorrow. Trust me,this is a bang you won't ever forget #BheemforRamaraju pic.twitter.com/Xq13wBBXOY — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 26, 2020





Finally, team RRR confirmed the time saying, "#BheemforRamaraju - At 4 PM Today! Stay tuned."