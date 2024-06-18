 Jr NTR jets off to Thailand for Devara song shoot with Janhvi Kapoor

Jr. NTR's action extravaganza, ‘Devara: Part 1,’ is building anticipation with every update. Recently, the film's release date shifted to September 27th, 2024, and now the lead actor himself has jetted off to exotic Thailand!

But wait, there's more! NTR isn't braving the shoot alone. Photos captured at the Hyderabad airport showcase the beloved actor with his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, and their two sons, Abhay and Bhargav. NTR, ever the charmer, sported a warm smile and a wave for the cameras as he held Abhay's hand, while Bhargav clung to his mother's side.

This heartwarming family trip seems to double as a work venture. Reports suggest NTR will be filming a romantic song for ‘Devara’ alongside the stunning Janhvi Kapoor. The actress is expected to join him in Thailand soon.

‘Devara,’ directed by Koratala Siva, promises a thrilling cinematic experience. The action-packed film, the first in a two-part series, features Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist. Janhvi Kapoor joins the star cast alongside Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and a talented ensemble.

Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts join forces to produce the film, with a captivating soundtrack composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

‘Devara’ sets sail on September 27th, but that's not all Jr. NTR has in store for fans! The actor is also gearing up for his grand Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in War-2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. NTR reportedly portrays a special officer in the high-octane action thriller, slated for release on August 14th, 2025.