Live
- Pawan Kalyan inspects his Camp Office in Vijayawada, gives instructions to officials
- Bengal train mishap: Death toll rises to 11, child succumbs to injuries
- Young cancer survivors at increased risk of almost all diagnoses in later life: Study
- Foolproof security in place for PM Modi's Kashmir visit
- Private buses in Dakshina Kannada to introduce UPI payment system
- BJP MP & Doctor wins hearts by treating road accident victims
- Eight dead in hospital fire in Iran
- Freedom park parking lot to be open from June 20
- Google Launches Gemini Mobile App in Hindi, Bengali, and 7 More Languages
- US Government Sues Adobe Over Hidden Cancellation Fees
Just In
Jr NTR jets off to Thailand for Devara song shoot with Janhvi Kapoor
Jr. NTR flies to Thailand with family for Devara's romantic song shoot featuring Janhvi Kapoor, amid excitement for the 2024 action thriller release.
Jr. NTR's action extravaganza, ‘Devara: Part 1,’ is building anticipation with every update. Recently, the film's release date shifted to September 27th, 2024, and now the lead actor himself has jetted off to exotic Thailand!
But wait, there's more! NTR isn't braving the shoot alone. Photos captured at the Hyderabad airport showcase the beloved actor with his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, and their two sons, Abhay and Bhargav. NTR, ever the charmer, sported a warm smile and a wave for the cameras as he held Abhay's hand, while Bhargav clung to his mother's side.
This heartwarming family trip seems to double as a work venture. Reports suggest NTR will be filming a romantic song for ‘Devara’ alongside the stunning Janhvi Kapoor. The actress is expected to join him in Thailand soon.
‘Devara,’ directed by Koratala Siva, promises a thrilling cinematic experience. The action-packed film, the first in a two-part series, features Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist. Janhvi Kapoor joins the star cast alongside Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and a talented ensemble.
Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts join forces to produce the film, with a captivating soundtrack composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
‘Devara’ sets sail on September 27th, but that's not all Jr. NTR has in store for fans! The actor is also gearing up for his grand Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in War-2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. NTR reportedly portrays a special officer in the high-octane action thriller, slated for release on August 14th, 2025.