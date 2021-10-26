Jr NTR nodded head for Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Jr NTR is busy with his multi-starrer with Ram Charan "RRR" under the directorial of Rajamouli. The "Temper" actor also committed with Koratala Shiva for NTR 30 and Prashanth Neel for a pan-India project.

The latest social media buzz is that Jr NTR will be working with Bollywood ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for one of his upcoming projects. As per this grapevine, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has penned a powerful script with mythological elements for Jr NTR.

It is heard that Tarak is indeed interested in the project. We need to wait and see if this project will actually materialise or not.