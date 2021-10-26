  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Jr NTR nodded head for Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Jr NTR nodded head for Sanjay Leela Bhansali?
x

Jr NTR nodded head for Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Highlights

Jr NTR is busy with his multi-starrer with Ram Charan "RRR" under the directorial of Rajamouli.

Jr NTR is busy with his multi-starrer with Ram Charan "RRR" under the directorial of Rajamouli. The "Temper" actor also committed with Koratala Shiva for NTR 30 and Prashanth Neel for a pan-India project.

The latest social media buzz is that Jr NTR will be working with Bollywood ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for one of his upcoming projects. As per this grapevine, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has penned a powerful script with mythological elements for Jr NTR.

It is heard that Tarak is indeed interested in the project. We need to wait and see if this project will actually materialise or not.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X