Jr NTR to begin shoot for Trivikram in April

Young Tiger Jr NTR is currently busy working on an exciting film RRR now. Rajamouli is the director of the movie. The actor is going to come up with an interesting film again with director Trivikram Srinivas. Earlier, the duo acted in the film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

The buzz is that the project is going to begin soon. There are reports that the film will begin in April this year. The makers will shoot the film in the first week of April. Later, the film's shoot will take off again in May. The makers are planning to finish the film's shoot by year end.

The makers are aiming to release the film in April next year. Trivikram Srinivas has been waiting for a long time and wanted to wrap up the shoot of the same this year. Trivikram is also planning to do a film with Mahesh Babu. Most likely, it will begin next year, after the release of this untitled movie.