Jr. NTR to dedicate two years for KGF director

Jr. NTR is currently acting in the film RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, this movie features Ram Charan in the other lead role. After wrapping up this film, NTR moves on to another project with Trivikram. After finishing the film with Trivikram, NTR will do a film with KGF director Prashanth Neel. Apparently, NTR will dedicate two years of his time to this movie.

According to the sources, this will be a pan-India project that will get made on a huge scale. It seems that it may take up to two years to finish the project. Thus, NTR will be allocating 24 months for this movie. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project. We hear that the producers gave an advance of Rs. 2 crores to Prashanth Neel. This untitled film will get announced soon. It will be wrapped up by the end of 2023.

Currently, Prashanth Neel is busy with the works of KGF Chapter:2.