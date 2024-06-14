Live
- Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2024: Date, Significance, and Observance
- Modi reviews J&K situation
- Massive Discount on Google Pixel 7a on Flipkart; Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 8a
- Naidu envisages zero-poverty AP
- All party leaders visit to the bridge on pedda vaagu.
- Indian Air Force Plane Brings Back Bodies Of 45 Indians Killed In Kuwait Fire To Kerala
- Tanker mafia running on Har side of Yamuna river
- Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' release preponed to September 27
- AP govt. renames pension Scheme to NTR Bharosa, enhances pension
- TTD announces booking dates for various darshan tokens in September-2024
Just In
Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' release preponed to September 27
Jr NTR's ‘Devara Part 1’ hits theaters early! Previously October 10th, now September 27th
Jr NTR's highly anticipated film, ‘Devara Part 1,’ has set a new course for its release, arriving in theaters a month sooner than planned. The grand project, directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva, will now set the big screen ablaze on September 27th, 2024.
This exciting news comes straight from the makers of ‘Devara,’ who couldn't contain their thrill at sharing it with fans. In a recent statement, they expressed their eagerness, stating, "We are delighted to announce that 'Devara Part 1'... will now be released on 27th September 2024. We don't wish to keep the fans waiting anymore."
The announcement coincided with a stunning new poster released on the film's official X channel. The poster crackles with anticipation, featuring a powerful image of Jr NTR himself, ready to take audiences on an unforgettable journey. The caption reads, "Sending a Warning Notice to all coasts about his early arrival. Man of Masses @Tarak9999's #Devara in cinemas from (sic)."
This two-part saga promises to be a visual spectacle, helmed by the talented Koratala Siva. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, ‘Devara’ boasts a stellar cast. Jr NTR takes center stage, joined by the gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor and the ever-intriguing Saif Ali Khan. The film's soundtrack will be composed by the maestro Anirudh Ravichander, with R Rathnavelu weaving his magic behind the lens.