 Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' release preponed to September 27

Jr NTR's highly anticipated film, ‘Devara Part 1,’ has set a new course for its release, arriving in theaters a month sooner than planned. The grand project, directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva, will now set the big screen ablaze on September 27th, 2024.

This exciting news comes straight from the makers of ‘Devara,’ who couldn't contain their thrill at sharing it with fans. In a recent statement, they expressed their eagerness, stating, "We are delighted to announce that 'Devara Part 1'... will now be released on 27th September 2024. We don't wish to keep the fans waiting anymore."

The announcement coincided with a stunning new poster released on the film's official X channel. The poster crackles with anticipation, featuring a powerful image of Jr NTR himself, ready to take audiences on an unforgettable journey. The caption reads, "Sending a Warning Notice to all coasts about his early arrival. Man of Masses @Tarak9999's #Devara in cinemas from (sic)."

This two-part saga promises to be a visual spectacle, helmed by the talented Koratala Siva. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, ‘Devara’ boasts a stellar cast. Jr NTR takes center stage, joined by the gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor and the ever-intriguing Saif Ali Khan. The film's soundtrack will be composed by the maestro Anirudh Ravichander, with R Rathnavelu weaving his magic behind the lens.