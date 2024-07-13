Live
"Just a Minute" trailer Sets high expectations
"Just a Minute" features Abhishek Pachipala as the hero and Nazia Khan, Vineesha Gnaneswar as heroines
"Just a Minute" features Abhishek Pachipala as the hero and Nazia Khan, Vineesha Gnaneswar as heroines. It is jointly produced by Tanveer and Prakash as producers under Red Swan Entertainment and Sudharma Movie Makers, with Yashwant as director. The comedy and love entertainer trailer was launched today. The movie is set to release on July 19. Producer Tanveer Expressed We worked hard for this film. Hoping the audience appreciates and blesses the film with good success.
Producer Prakash's "Thanks to everyone who worked hard for this film. I request everyone to watch the film and bless us with all your support.
"Hero Abhishek Pachipala's "The entire film is very entertaining. Director Yashwant struggled a lot for this film. Music director S. K. Baji gave good music to this film. Producers gave very good support. No one will get disappoint by this film. I wish the audience to watch this film and bless us with good success."