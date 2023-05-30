K Raghavendra Rao Dropped His Version Of ‘RRR’ Sharing A Video With Senior NTR And Rama Naidu

Legendary actor Senior NTR had a great bond with most of the filmmakers and producers of his era. He gave life to many actors and also is known for his discipline on the sets. Right from being an actor to taking the responsibility of a producer and director, he stood as one of the strongest pillars of the Telugu Film Industry. Well, ace filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao who stays active on social media, dropped an old video showcasing him having meals with senior NTR and another legendary producer Rama Naidu. He tagged the video as his ‘RRR’ version and treated all his fans and netizens…



ఆ రోజుల్లోనే RRR కాంబినేషన్.. అరుదైన వీడియో... రామారావు గారు, రామానాయుడు గారితో మీ రాఘవేంద్ర రావు Thanks to Social Media pic.twitter.com/0k24AN32Yd — Raghavendra Rao K (@Ragavendraraoba) May 30, 2023

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, “ఆ రోజుల్లోనే RRR కాంబినేషన్.. అరుదైన వీడియో... రామారావు గారు, రామానాయుడు గారితో మీ రాఘవేంద్ర రావు. Thanks to Social Media”.

It showcased legendary actor senior NTR having meals with ace producer Rama Naidu and iconic director K Raghavendra Rao.

He also shared a pic on social media and paid tribute to senior NTR on his centenary birth anniversary by jotting down, “కారణజన్ముడు, నాకు దైవసమానుడు, విశ్వవిఖ్యాత నటసార్వభౌముడు స్వర్గీయ నందమూరి తారక రామారావు గారి శత జయంతి సందర్భంగా వారిని మరోమారు భక్తిపూర్వకంగా స్మరించుకుంటూ..”.

The centenary celebrations of senior NTR were held in a grand manner and even all his family members paid tribute to him by visiting the NTR Ghat.