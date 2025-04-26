  • Menu
‘Kaantha’ team drops intense FL of Samuthirakani on his b’day

'Kaantha' team drops intense FL of Samuthirakani on his b'day
Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film Kaantha is already creating buzz, and now, the makers have given fans another reason to be excited.

Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film Kaantha is already creating buzz, and now, the makers have given fans another reason to be excited. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan himself along with Rana Daggubati under their respective banners, Wayfarer Films and Spirit Media. Bhagyashri Borse plays the female lead.

Adding more intrigue to the project, the team released the first-look poster of versatile actor Samuthirakani today, marking his birthday. Presented in striking black and white, the poster captures Samuthirakani in a powerful, period-specific avatar. His intense expression and the serious tone of the poster suggest a crucial and impactful role in the narrative.

Kaanta boasts top-tier technical work, with Dani Sanchez Lopez handling the cinematography and Jhanu composing the music. Promising a gripping story set in a distinctive backdrop, the film has completed its shooting and is currently in post-production.

Kaantha is gearing up for a grand release in all South Indian languages, and with each update, expectations continue to soar.

