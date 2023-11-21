Kadambari Kiran Foundation ‘Manam Saitam’ distributes checks to the needy

‘Manam Saitam’ Foundation under the management of Kadambari Kiran has been helping many people for the past ten years. On this occasion, under the leadership of Kadambari Kiran Foundation, checks were sent to six people through the hands of producer Dil Raju and Damodar Prasad.

Kadambari Kiran said in this program held at the Film Chamber's venue, “Since the inception of the 'Manam Saitam' Foundation till today, it is a blessing to everyone who is the disciple of Kalamathalli. He thanked Telangana Chief Minister KCR, KTR, MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and former Minister Lakshmareddy for helping the poor film workers more than one crore rupees in the past ten years. We have been helping as much as possible since we have been receiving appeals from the poor in the Telugu states since last ten years and we have also helped during natural calamities such as Titli storm, Kurnool floods and Kerala floods with everyone's help.”

Chief guest Dil Raju said, "Does God exist..? Or not? We listen to the discussion regularly. People don't know that. Believers believe. Those who don't believe don't believe. God created man, people believe that God exists only when they help other humans through that man. So far, many services have been done in the film industry with the help of elders and friends. Continue these services till your last breath. We will be behind you.”

Damodar Prasad, President of the Producers' Council said, “Everyone wants to help but there will be another goal behind it. I asked Kadambari Kiran, who came to me ten years ago, whether there was anything like that. He said there is no such thing. I have been observing for nine years. They are working with the same spirit as they said that day.”

Along with them, directors Chandra Mahesh, Prem Raj, Mahanand Reddy, Sambasiva Rao, Bandar Babi, Manam and many other celebrities participated.